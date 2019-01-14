Man sought for ‘indecent exposure’ in Chichester car park

A man indecently exposed himself to a woman in a Chichester car park last week, according to police.

Police said the woman had parked her car in the Avenue De Chartres car park around 9am on Wednesday (January 9) when a man approached the driver’s side of her car and exposed himself.

The victim shouted at the man who then walked off in the direction of the car park entrance, a police spokesman added.

The man was described as white, in his 50s or 60s, 5ft 9in, of stocky build, clean shaven and wearing a beige flat cap and a high visibility jacket.

Anyone who witnessed a man matching this description in this car park or has any other information is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting reference 256 of 09/01.