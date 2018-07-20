Man sought after assault at Chichester station

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an assault at Chichester station.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said the man may be able to help with an investigation into the incident on May 26.

He said: “At approximately 11.55pm, the victim was sat on a bench at the station when he was approached by another man. The man then pulled the victim to the ground and punched him multiple times.

“The victim was left with bruising, cuts, a temporary loss of hearing and whiplash after what is believed to be an unprovoked attack.

“Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images because they believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

“If this man looks familiar or you have any other information which could help our investigation, please call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 203 of July 20.”

Alternatively you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.