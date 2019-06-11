Man left with 'significant facial injuries' after Chichester assault

An assault in Chichester left a man with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket, Sussex Police has revealed.

A witness appeal has been launched by police today (Tuesday, June 11) after the incident in the early hours of Sunday, May 26.

Police

A police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered significant facial injuries in a Chichester assault.

"The victim, a local man in his 20s was walking along West Pallant, near South Street, at around 2.30am when he was assaulted by another man.

"He was treated for a fractured cheekbone and eye socket at St Richard’s Hospital."

Police officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault. Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting serial 876 of 28/05.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

