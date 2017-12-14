Man jailed for two Chichester burglaries

A man who was caught shortly after burgling a house in Chichester after a neighbour dialled 999, has been jailed.

David Cotton, 35, unemployed, of Beach Road, Southsea, admitted two counts of burglary, both in Salthill Road, Chichester, when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court, Sussex Police said.

He was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment on Friday, December 8.

Police said the court heard police were called to Salthill Road after a neighbour called to say they had heard noises and had seen a man leaving the property next door at about 10.40pm on September 13.

When police arrived, a man seen matching the description was stopped and searched and was found to have jewellery, electronic devices, passports and other items in a rucksack. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Detective Constable Jon Berisford said: “Acting on a prompt 999 call from a concerned neighbour meant we could search for the suspect and quickly apprehend him and recover stolen property in the process.

“The sentence received by Cotton of 27 months’ imprisonment, with account taken for early guilty plea and a further offence taken into consideration, reflects the serious nature of the offences committed.

“It’s hoped that this sentence, together with the recovery of the stolen property, has gone some way to make up for the impact upon the victims, who had in each case returned home to find significant damage caused to their homes.”