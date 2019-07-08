Man charged with possession of Class A drug in Bognor

A man has been charged with possession of class A drug in Bognor this weekend.

Wayne Kelly, 46, of no fixed address, was arrested in Linden Road, Bognor Regis on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug.

Kelly was then charged and will appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 23.

Arun Police tweeted: "On Sunday 7th July in Linded Road, #Bognor Regis a mas was arrested on suspicion of a Class A drug and will have his day in court. Wayne Kelly, 46, of no fixed address, has been charged and will appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on 23 July. #Charged"