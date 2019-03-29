Man attacked in Chichester

A man sustained several facial fractures after an attack in Chichester, according to Sussex Police.

Witnesses have been sought to the incident in which a man was punched after getting out of a taxi in Swanfield Drive, in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

Police

Police are particularly looking to hear from a taxi driver 'who may have seen the incident' at around 2.15am.

A spokesman said: "The 31-year-old local victim was assaulted after getting out of a taxi. He was punched and sustained several facial fractures to his eye socket, cheek and jaw, requiring medical treatment at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about the suspect is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 323 of 25/03."