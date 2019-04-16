Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Bognor

A man has been arrested after a woman reported she had been raped in Bognor Regis, according to Sussex Police.

Police said a woman reported she had been raped in an alleyway on Sunday (April 14).

Police

A spokesman added: "A 30-year-old Littlehampton man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and enquiries continue."

