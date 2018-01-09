Man arrested for New Years’ window-smashing spree in town centre

A man from Bognor has been arrested for a window-smashing spree in Littlehampton in the early hours of New Years’ Day.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of vehicles being smashed in River Road, Littlehampton, at 1.25am on New year’s Day (1 January).

“As officers were making enquiries, they found a man in the High Street, who was suspected of smashing the front window of the Sainsbury’s store. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

“Three shops and two properties as well as Sainsbury’s had their front windows smashed in the High Street.

“Jack Lambeth, 24, of Linden Road, Bognor, has been charged with six counts of destroying and damaging property on 1 January relating to the four stores and two properties. He has been released on bail to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 16 January.”

Police said eight vehicles had been damaged, including a BMW and Ford van in Smallcroft Close, an Audi and a Nissan Micra in River Road and a Citroen, Volvo, a Ford Mondeo and a Nissan X-Trail in Purbeck Place.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage relating to eight vehicles on January 1 and has been released under investigation.