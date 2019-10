A man has been arrested by Littlehampton railway station on suspicion of a child sex offence.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "At 12.40pm on Tuesday, October 8, police were called to Terminus Road outside Littlehampton railway station, and arrested a 37-year-old local man on suspicion of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Stock image of Littlehampton Railway Station. Picture: Google Maps

"After being interviewed he was released on police bail until 4 November while enquiries continue."