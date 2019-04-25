Man arrested after being found with knife in Bognor Regis High Street

Two people have been arrested in Bognor today (Thursday), according to Arun Police.

The force reported on social media this afternoon that a man was arrested in Bognor Regis High Street after being found in possession of a knife.

Alongside a picture of a knife, a spokesman wrote: "Person stopped, searched and arrested in Bognor Regis High Street.

"We will always take robust positive action against Knife crime #KnivesCostLives."

It follows the arrest of a man this morning on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug after police 'visited a property in Longford Road', Arun Police said.

The man remained in custody this morning but, providing an update this afternoon, Sussex Police said he has been 'released without any further action'.

