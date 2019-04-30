Man arrested after Barnham shop burglary

Two high-value bikes were stolen from a shop in Barnham after an overnight break-in.

Sussex Police has since arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of burglary after the incident at D&D Cycles shortly before 2.30am this morning (Tuesday).

A spokesman said: "Police are investigating the theft of two high-value cycles from a bicycle shop in Barnham.

"A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and currently remains in custody."

In a post on social media this morning, D&D Cycles wrote: "We were broken into and two bikes were stolen as well as money.

"Police were quick to respond and have arrested one guy. Please bare with us while we try sort this out this morning with the police. We will be closed until 12:00."

Anyone with information that may assist officers is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 83 of 30/04.

