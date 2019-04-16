Man appears in court after 'threats to kill' in Chichester

A security employee has appeared in court, charged with threats to kill, following his arrest in Chichester, according to Sussex Police.

Police said Thomas Lawrie, 37, of no fixed address, appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, April 15) after his arrest at a property in East Walls on Sunday.

Police

Lawrie pleaded guilty to the charge of threats to kill and was fined £461, police revealed.

A spokesman added: "He was also ordered to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £46 victim surcharge."