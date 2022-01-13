Machinery was stolen from Marine Park Gardens and Hotham Park in Bognor, and from Mewsbrook Park in Littlehampton, between 5pm on Friday (January 7) and 7am on Monday (January 10), police said.

Police added that in each park break-in there was also damage to the outbuidlings.

The machinery that was stolen from Hotham Park was later found in a playing field and has since been returned to the rightful owner, police said.

Garden machinery was taken from Hotham Park between 5pm on Friday January 7 and 7am on Monday January 10. Photo: Google Maps

A spokesman for the force said: “Anyone who has any information relating to any of the break-ins, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the relevant times, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 380 of 10/01.”

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said that the council was working with its contractors, Tivoli, and reviewing security at each site.

Garden machinery was stolen from Marine Gardens between 5pm on Friday January 7 and 7am on Monday January 10. Photo: Google Maps