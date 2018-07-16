‘Life-changing’ injuries from Bognor assault

Witnesses are being sought after a man suffered ‘life-changing injuries’ after an assault in Bognor Regis.

Police said the victim, a 21-year-old man, was waiting to be picked up from The Esplanade, Bognor Regis around 1.30am on Sunday (June 24) when he was approached by another man.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect approached the victim outside Sheiks Nightclub and punched him in the face, causing facial injuries as well as a fractured skull.

“A 20-year-old man from West Wittering has attended a voluntary interview by appointment at Chichester police station under caution and enquiries now continue.”

