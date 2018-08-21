Lakeside Holiday Park owners assisting police after fight leaves man with face injury

The owner of Lakeside Holiday Park has issued a statement after a fight left a man with a face injury.

This comes after police confirmed that a 33-year-old man is in custody.

Police were called to the scene early this morning

In a statement, the park owner said: “Park Holidays UK, the owners of Lakeside Holiday Park, will give every assistance possible to police investigations of the incident.

There was shock and anger expressed on social media today as news spread of the incident, which police were called to at 12.45am today.

Police confirmed that a 33-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody.

The police investigation is ongoing.