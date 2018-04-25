Jail for female Bognor and Chichester shoplifter

A Bognor Regis woman who police described as a ‘repeat shoplifter’ has been jailed.

Lauren Shepherd, 30, of Merchant Street, Bognor, pleaded guilty in court to six separate shoplifting offences that took place in Chichester and Bognor Regis between March 1 and April 13, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Shepherd stole a variety of goods with a total worth of just over £300.

“She was arrested on April 17 after being identified on shop CCTV footage.”

Shepherd pleaded guilty to all offences on Wednesday, April 18 at Crawley Magistrates’ Court and was given a two-week prison sentence and fined £115, police added.