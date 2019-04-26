Investigation follows three arsons in Chichester

Police have launched an investigation following three separate fires in Chichester over two days.

The fires, which are believed to have been started deliberately, took place in the outskirts of the city and are believed to be linked.

Police stock image

A spokesman for Chichester Police said: "Chichester police are investigating three separate fires on the outskirts of the city that are believed to have been deliberately started and which may be linked.

"On Tuesday April 16 an area of grassland in woods at Brandy Hole Lane was set alight. During the early hours of Wednesday April 17a large green plastic waste bin at Portfield Way went up in flames, and later the same day a tree at Brandy Hole Lane was reported on fire shortly after 6pm."

Earlier this month, police launched an investigation in to a number of fire in the city centre which are also believed to have been started deliberately. Read more here:Police probe after arsonists strike in Chichester city centre

Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police on 101 of by visiting https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/