HM Courts Service: Results list for May 4 to 16, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 4 to 16.

Ethan Ayres, 18, of The Luth, Wisborough Green, was fined £140 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Kirdford Road, Kirdford, on January 21, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He was fined £50 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Kirdford Road, Kirdford, on January 21, 2018. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Paul Brain, 26, c/o Guildford Road, Rustington, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting sending a grossly offensive message in Bognor Regis on February 22, 2018. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Matai Namatila, 45, of Tiller Close, Yapton, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Chichester on April 22, 2018; and assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on April 22, 2018. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Karol Stanczyk, 39, of Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (106mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Dell Quay Road, Chichester, on April 20, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Anthony Welford, 59, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, on April 9, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

Alex Jupe Motorsport Ltd, of Old Park Lane, Bosham, was fined £1,000 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £170 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on September 18, 2017.

Daniel Lewis, 35, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of using a vehicle without insurance on the A259 Ferring on July 10, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for six months. He was fined £50 after being found guilty of driving a vehicle without a test certificate on the A259 Ferring on July 10, 2017.

Richard Baker, 31, of Ring Road, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after admitting fishing without a licence at Southern Leisure Complex, Chichester, on November 18, 2017.

Lauren Mackay, 23, of Dean Way, Storrington, was fined £110 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 Coldwaltham on July 2, 2017. Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Aidan Manning, 19, of Barncroft Close, Tangmere, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 240 hours’ unpaid work after admitting damaging a vehicle and two charges of assault by beating. He must pay £750 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was also given a restraining order.

Ken Taylor, 39, of Compton Drive, Bognor Regis, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with Alcohol Treatment Requirement, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 16-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am, after admitting drink-driving (175mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in China Inn Restaurant car park, Bognor Regis, on December 20, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £300 costs, and was disqualified from driving for three years. He also admitted failing to co-operate with a preliminary drugs wipe test at Chichester Custody Centre on December 20, 2017, no separate penalty.

Tina Johnson, 51, of Furze Close, Westhampnett, was fined £120 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a door in Chichester on April 28, 2018. She was fined £80 after admitting obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty in Chichester on April 28, 2018.

Neville McNair, 52, of East Street, Selsey, was fined £162 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting stealing a brown leather shoulder bag, Sat Nav and £210 cash in Selsey on March 21, 2018.