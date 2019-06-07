HM Courts Service: Results list for June 3 to 6, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 3 to 6, 2019.

Matthew Roby, 39, of Firs Avenue, Felpham, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £100 after admitting harassment by making numerous phone calls, sending emails and attending the victim’s home address between February 3, 2019, and March 11, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Bozena Kisliak, 39, of Mill Park Road, Pagham, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions on April 4 and 11, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional three days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Russell Carruthers, 42, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing ten packets of meat worth £107.61 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on March 28, 2019. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Callum Fletcher, 22, of St Aubins Park, Hayling Island, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting obstructing / resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Orchard Street, Chichester, on April 18, 2019; and two charges of assault by beating in Orchard Street, Chichester, on April 18, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Gail Heath, 60, of The Green, Chichester, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated, in Chichester on February 23, 2019. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Elanor Clayden, 51, of The Mount, Headley, was fined £1,017 and must pay £101 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Midhurst Road, Fernhurst, on May 18, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.