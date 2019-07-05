HM Courts Service: Results list for June 28 to July 4, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 28 to July 4, 2019.

Aaron Briggs, 22, of Panton Road, East Barkwith, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A285 Boxgrove on June 12, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Court news

Lee Mayes, 33, of St George’s Close, Selsey, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by sending two WhatsApp messages on April 27, 2019. He was given a restraining order and must pay £85 vicim surcharge, £85 costs.

Charles Aristide, 33, c/o Pilgrims Court, Dartford, must pay £30 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions on March 18, 2019, and May 24, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional five days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Isiahiah Brown, 20, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on June 8 and 15, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work.

Ryan Morris, 23, of Bradshaw Road, Chichester, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with the curfew, accumulating a total of 15 hours 19 minutes of time violation. The order was varied to include an additional three days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jeremy Seeley, 18, of Wellington Terrace, Hanway Road, Portsmouth, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on April 25, 2019, and May 7, 2019. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, for assault in Chichester on August 22, 2018; and damaging a vehicle in Chichester on August 22, 2018.

Leigh Yorke, 49, of Flansham Park, Felpham, had a community order revoked, after an application was made for re-sentence on the grounds it was not possible for him to complete the unpaid work element. He was given a new community order with one-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for knowingly being a party to the carrying on of a business to which the Fraud Act applied in Osprey Gardens, Bersted, on December 2, 2015; knowingly being a party to the carrying on of a business to which the Fraud Act applied in Mayfield Close, Bognor Regis, on March 8, 2016; knowingly being a party to the carrying on of a business to which the Fraud Act applied in Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis, between June 17, 2016, and June 21, 2016; and knowingly being a party to the carrying on of a business to which the Fraud Act applied in Stoneage, Bersted, between March 25, 2016, and August 1, 2016. He must pay a total of £12,920 compensation.

Joanne Mullinix, 47, of Holyrood Road, Edinburgh, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £200 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on January 20, 2019. She was given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £400 compensation after admitting a second charge of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on January 20, 2019. She was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting causing £500 damage to a vehicle and damaging a watch and necklace to unknown value in Bognor Regis on January 20, 2019. She also admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on April 23, 2019, and May 1, 2019. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offence, receiving an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Hereford on August 6, 2018.

Christopher Brown, c/o Beckbury Road, Coventry, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on June 14, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Scott Forbes, 30, of Greenwood Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Thinking Skills Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 130 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Stanhorn Grove, Felpham, on April 14, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

David Shadbolt, 72, of Byways, Selsey, was fined £184 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to promptly notify the DWP of a change of circumstances, namely employment, affecting pension credit between June 27, 2016, and May 13, 2018.

Kieron Sharp-McStravock, 31, of Orchard Caravan Park, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, agreeing to sell a vehicle, accepting payment and then selling to a third party, intending to make a gain of £1,400 for himself, in Bognor Regis between February 12, 2018, and March 25, 2018; fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, agreeing to sell a vehicle, accepting payment and then selling to a third party, intending to make a gain of £400 for himself, in Bognor Regis between March 1 and 5, 2018. He must pay a total of £1,930 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Lewis Ball, 19, of Baxendale Road, Chichester, was fined £170 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (8.0ug/l Delta-8-THC) in Manor Road, Chichester, on January 10, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Burley, 20, of Hawthorn Close, Midhurst, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (10ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A286 Chichester on January 16, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.