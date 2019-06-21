HM Courts Service: Results list for June 14 to 20, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 14 to 20, 2019.

Wojciech Sitny, 47, of Oving Road, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a mobile phone in Chichester on May 27, 2019.

Kamen Topov, 54, of Chichester Road, Selsey, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (113mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wave Approach, Selsey, on May 28, 2019. He was fined £175 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Wave Approach, Selsey, on May 28, 2019. He was fined £100 after admitting using a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury, namely a burst tyre, in Wave Approach, Selsey, on May 28, 2019. He also admitted using a vehicle without a valid test certificate and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Oliver Woodward, 22, of Clay Lane, Cootham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Monastery Lane, Pulborough, on May 29, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

David McDonald, 32, of Furzefield, West Wittering, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on May 4 and 11, 2019, and was dealt with for the original offence. The community order was revoked and he was discharged conditionally for two years for six charges of dishonestly making off without paying for petrol in Oxford, in December 2017.

Jordan Kennett, 39, of Hedge End, Barnham, was fined £160 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Neville Duke Way, Tangmere, on June 2, 2019. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving no separate penalty for disorderly behaviour while drunk in Navigation Drive, Yapton, on February 24, 2019.

Luke McMahon, 30, of Millfield Close, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Chichester on May 12, 2019.

Connor Ward, 24, of Glenwood Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £192 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shripley Road, Bognor Regis, on June 1, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Nicholas Riley, 33, of Lansdowne Mews, West Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on December 4 and 10, 2018.

Daniel Page, 38, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £500 and must pay £100 compensation, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on March 25, 2019.