HM Courts Service: Results list for July 27 to August 2, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June July 27 to August 2, 2018.

David Feltham, 29, of Buckingham Drive, Chichester, was fined £180 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light in Upper Brighton Road, Sompting, on September 15, 2017. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Symon Goodchild, 55, of Garland Square, Tangmere, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being concerned in the production of 11 cannabis plants in Chichester on June 11, 2018.

Kamil Nowak, 45, of Highland Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to report an accident in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and failing to provide a name and address at the scene on April 16, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted failing to stop after an accident, driving without due care and attention and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Sheila Stanbridge, 54, of Well Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £72 and must pay £40.84 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Hove on October 28, 2017, when the previous licence expired on August 30, 2017.

Edward Abernethy, 39, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton, was given an 11-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on September 13, 2017. He must pay £250 compensation.

Nicholas Callow, 35, of Masons Hill, Bromley, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting dishonestly receiving stolen goods, namely a bank card, at Tesco, Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on May 28, 2017; dishonestly receiving stolen goods, namely a Barclaycard, at McDonald’s, Bognor Regis, on July 30, 2017; three charges of fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, using a stolen bank card intending to purchase Amber Leaf tobacco costing £12, at Tesco, Bognor Regis, on May 28, 2017; fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, using a stolen Barclaycard intending to purchase food worth £23.93 at McDonald’s, Bognor Regis, on July 30, 2017; fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, using a stolen Barclaycard intending to purchase tobacco and scratch cards worth £29.70 at Esso, Bognor Regis, on July 30, 2017; fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, using a stolen Barclaycard intending to purchase five scratch cards worth £30 at Esso, Bognor Regis, on July 30, 2017; and possessing two wraps of crack cocaine in Swansea Gardens, Bognor Regis, on August 30, 2017. He was also fined £20 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order.

Anthony Hammond, 28, of Dundrey Crescent, Redhill, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting three charges of assault by beating at Bunn Leisure, Selsey, on June 3, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay a total of £110 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Marcus Cunningham, 24, c/o Summerfield Road, West Wittering, was fined £50 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend RAR sessions on June 27, 2018, and July 4, 2018.

Mindaugas Bareikis, 35, of Squirrel Close, Crawley, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A29 Coldwaltham on July 17, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Jack Kemp, 24, of Whyke Road, Chichester, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting trespassing on the railway line at the level crossing in Whyke Road, Chichester, on July 14, 2018.

Christian Randall, 52, of Caedwalla Drive, Tangmere, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (78mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Malcolm Road, Tangmere, on July 15, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

