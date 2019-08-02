HM Courts Service: Results list for July 26 to August 1, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 26 to August 1, 2019.

Modou Bah, 38, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance in Rustington on November 18, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Court news

Natasha Cardwell, 35, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £200 compensation after admitting stealing gloves, glasses and clothing in Nyetimber on June 2, 2019.

Emilia Da Silva, 58, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (163mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Tripp Hill, Fittleworth, on April 11, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Lee Russell, 36, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 9, 2019. He must pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching two community orders, which were revoked. He was given three 18-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, for the original offences of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on January 4, 2019; stealing tools worth £40 from Squires, Bognor Regis, on January 10, 2018; and assault by beating in Bognor Regis on January 10, 2018. No separate penalty was given for the original offence of failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on June 10, 2018.

Stuart Campbell, 41, of Selsey Road, Sidlesham, was jailed for four weeks after admitting breaching a restraining order by making an approach in Bognor Regis on March 30, 2019. He was jailed for two weeks to run concurrently after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on March 30, 2019. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was implemented as a 12-week consecutive prison sentence for the original offence of stalking in Bognor Regs on August 3, 4, 5 and 7, 2018. No separate penalty was given for the original offence of making a telephone call conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Bognor Regis on July 15, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge.

Barry Wynn, 51, of Selsey Court, Hillfield Road, Selsey, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work on June 1, 2019, and July 4, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for February 22 to 27, 2019

Kieran Denver, 46, of Hunston Road, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £20 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Chapel Road, Worthing, on July 13, 2019.

Stephen Blackwell, 62, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty by making a false statement, obstructing an investigation, in Ham Road, Shoreham, on October 25, 2018. He was fined £600 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting permitting another person to drive a vehicle on the A27 Poling without the correct licence on October 24, 2018. He was fined £900 and his driving record was endorsed with eight points after admitting permitting another person to drive a vehicle on the A27 Poling without insurance on October 24, 2018.

Thomas Mays, 26, of Hawthorn Way, Basingstoke, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (398ug/l benzoylecgonine) in High Street, Selsey, on February 28, 2019. He was fined £100 after admitting drug-driving (5.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in High Street, Selsey, on February 28, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Victor Osaheni, 34, of Pepper Pot Court, Blackbourne Chase, Wick, was fined £123 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop when required by a police constable on the A27 Arundel on July 15, 2019. He was fined £184 after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Arundel on July 15, 2019. He was fined £61 after admitting driving without the correct licence on the A27 Arundel on July 15, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.