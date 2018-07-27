HM Courts Service: Results list for July 20 to 26, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June July 20 to 26.

Angela Stewart, 33, of Lawrence Avenue, Rustington, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify Arun District Council of a change of circumstances affecting Housing Benefit, namely working above prescribed limits, between December 1, 2014, and March 18, 2015; and dishonestly failing to promptly notify the DWP of a change of circumstances affecting Employment and Support Allowance, namely working above prescribed limits, between November 24, 2014, and January 22, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Morgan Williams, 32, of North Avenue East, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on June 16 and 23, 2018. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences with a new community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am Monday to Friday, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 9, 2017; and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Bognor Regis on July 9, 2017.

Billy Smith, 30, of John Ede Road, Wick, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.3ug/l THC) on the A29 Billingshurst on January 28, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kyle Steeden, 24, of St Richard’s Flats, June Lane, Midhurst, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis and cannabis resin in Midhurst on May 12, 2018; possessing MDMA in Midhurst on May 12, 2018; and possessing LSD in Midhurst on May 12, 2018.

Krystyn White, 54, of Medmerry Court, High Street, Selsey, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; and assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on July 10, 2018.

Carl Dempsey, 24, of Baxendale Road, Chichester, was given a community order with Thinking Skills programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke unlawful violence in Chichester, on June 24, 2018; and carrying an offensive weapon, a black baseball bat, in Baxendale Road, Chichester, on June 24, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Rowland Harcourt, 51, of Farm Road, Bracklesham Bay, was fined £461 and must pay £400 compensation, £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing £400 damage to a gate and a door in West Wittering on May 8, 2018.

