HM Courts Service: Results list for January 3 to 11, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 3 to 11, 2018.

Ben Foster, 29, of Heron Close, Lavant, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £250 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, after admitting damaging a mobile phone in Tangmere on August 2, 2017.

Solomon Knights, 40, of The Elders, Littlebourne, Canterbury, was given a community order and must carry out 70 hours’ unpaid work after admitting being the person responsible for a Dutch herder dog that was left in an enclosed cage in a hot van for four hours, causing risk of serious harm and causing the animal to suffer, in Chichester on June 20, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £300 costs. No order of deprivation was made as the RSPCA is rehousing the animal.

Alexander Taylor, 26, of Berryfields, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after being found guilty of fishing or taking fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line at Mill Farm Fishery on August 6, 2017.

Angela Townsend, 50, of The Fleet, Fittleworth, was fined £750 and must pay £75 victim surcharge, £450 costs, after being found guilty of failing to provide information to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on August 7, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.