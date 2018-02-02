HM Courts Service: Results list for January 22 to February 1, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, and by East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth, from January 22 to February 1, 2018.

Harry Cooper, 31, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane, Walberton, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on September 3 and 10, 2017. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a 12-week prison sentence for assault by beating in Littlehampton on November 6, 2016, and a 12-week concurrent prison sentence for a second charge of assault by beating in Littlehampton on November 6, 2016.

Tendayi Chinomona, 46, of Dunlin Close, Brushwood Grove, Emsworth, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a speciment for analysis when required at Portsmouth Central Police Station on January 7, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for four years.

Nicholas Holley, 31, of St Cyriacs, Chichester, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting taking a motorcycle without consent in Portsmouth on January 8, 2018. He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting drink-driving (126mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on January 8, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for three years. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Tomasz Gan, 40, of Acre Road, London, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Chichester on August 23, 2017.

Craig Smith, 29, of Park Road, Emsworth, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting damaging a Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone, value unknown, in Emsworth on December 17, 2017.

Tom Greenaway, 26, of Ellismere Orchard, Emsworth, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting speeding in an orange and black RIB by going over ten knots in Langstone Harbour on June 17, 2017. He also admitted water skiing without written permission and outside the designated area, no separate penalty.

Paul Tossell, 35, of Barn Close, Barn Barton, Plymouth, was fined £162 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Emsworth on July 9, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.