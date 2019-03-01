HM Courts Service: Results list for February 22 to 27, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 22 to 27, 2019.

Gary Churcher, 61, c/o Austen Court, Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 11, 2018.

Karl White, 30, of Ford Road, Arundel, was fined £60 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Angmering on July 8, 2018. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing various food and drink items worth £58.70 from Asda on July 8, 2018. He was fined £60 after admitting damaging Christmas trees at Lower Trees Nursery, Angmering, on July 8, 2018.

Martin Roberts, 25, of Uphill Way, Hunston, was fined £50 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend a post sentence interview on December 31, 2018, and failing to report for unpaid work on January 27, 2019.

Liam Watts, 25, of Stoneage Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on January 18 and 24, 2019.

Barry Wynn, 51, of Selsey Court, Hillfield Road, Selsey, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on January 12 and 19, 2019. He was dealt with for the original offence, receiving an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement, and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work for driving while disqualified in Fittleworth Drive, Crawley, on June 6, 2018. He must also pay £60 costs.

Kyle Findlay, 26, of Garden Crescent, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Southgate, Chichester, on February 8, 2019.

Katherine Wood, 27, of Red Lion Street, Midhurst, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, on February 9, 2019.

Jake Baker, 21, of Aylwin Place, North Mundham, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A286 Cocking on June 6, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for three months.

Rudi Gomes, 29, of Harvey Court, Neville Duke Way, Tangmere, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood when required in Tangmere on September 10, 2018; admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester on September 10, 2018; admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 25, 2018; and being found guilty of possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester on October 7, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £775 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Locked up in February – 17 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex last month

Bag of cannabis abandoned — Chichester Police appeals for owner to bring overnight bag and toothbrush to station

Child cruelty ‘loophole’ must be closed, Sussex MPs say