HM Courts Service: Results list for February 15 to 21, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 15 to 21, 2019.

Neil Fuller, 46, of Arundel Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Petworth on July 12, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michael Ryan, 47, of Monteray Gardens, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting making an indecent photograph, a category B image of a child, in Littlehampton between January 1, 2014, and January 4, 2018; making indecent photographs, 17 category C images of a child, in Littlehampton between January 1, 2014, and January 4, 2018. He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for five years. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Rebecca Wilkins, 32, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with two-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing goods worth £245.71 from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on May 30, 2018; stealing toiletries and clothing worth £48.40 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on June 29, 2018; failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 11, 2018; stealing items worth £142 from Wilko, Bognor Regis, on October 27, 2018; possessing diamorphine, a class A drug, in Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, on November 28, 2018; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 31, 2018. She must pay £142 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £142 costs.

Konrad Gnat, 20, of St Nicholas Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made on November 27, 2018, by failing to report for unpaid work on December 15 and 22, 2018. The order will continue.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for November 23 to 28, 2018

Oliver Caulfield, 40, c/o Virginia Gardens, Felpham, was given a two-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing goods worth £297.10 from Debenhams, Crawley, on November 8, 2018. He was given a 16-week consecutive prison sentence and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having a lock knife in a public place without good reason in Crawley, on November 8, 2018. He was given a two-week consecutive prison sentence after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on November 23, 2018. He was fined £100 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for appointments on October 16 and 23, 2018.

Jules Arnott, 50, of Ellis Close, Arundel, was fined £761 and must pay £76 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Canada Road, Arundel, on February 1, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Chris Kyrillou, 30, of Holland Park, Sarisbury Green, Southampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on February 2, 2019; and possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Chichester on February 3, 2019. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Leslie Winchester, 52, of Ellesdale Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing goods worth £75.90 from WHSmith, Bognor Regis, on January 13, 2019.

Jeanette Wilson, 42, of Woodhall Way, Fareham, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing goods worth £249.95 from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on November 29, 2018.

Jan Bronowicki, 67, of Parkside, Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 after admitting failing to stop after an accident which caused damage to another vehicle in Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on October 25, 2018. He was fined £50 after admitting failing to give information when reasonably required after an accident which caused damage to another vehicle in Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on October 25, 2018. He was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £625 costs, after being found guilty of driving while unfit through drink in Bognor Regs on October 25, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Shane McIntosh, 30, of Defiance Place, Bognor Regis, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of driving in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, when using a hand-held mobile phone on April 27, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

William Newell, 24, of Trafalgar Close, Southbourne, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £105 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in London Road, Bognor Regis, on September 28, 2018.

Stewart Taynton, 51, of Hampton Court, Bognor Regis, was fined £162 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting drug-driving (20ug/l cocaine) on the A27 Crossbush on April 20, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecognine) on the A27 Crossbush on April 20, 2018, no separate penalty.