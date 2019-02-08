HM Courts Service: Results list for February 1 to 6, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 1 to 6, 2019.

Daniel Bies, 34, of Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on December 23, 2018, and January 6, 2019.

Bobby Marshall, 28, of Roman Way, Billingshurst, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on January 19, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

James Pache, 40, of Chichester Hostel, Hunston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting possessing 186g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Bassett Road, Bognor Regis, on October 29, 2018.

Patricia Ferris, 84, of South Close, Alresford, was fined £307 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Lavant on September 29, 2018. She must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Her driving record was endorsed with nine points.

Sanelisu Matshanga, 46, of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay, was fined £90 and must pay £315 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, after admitting causing £900 damage to a vehicle in Chichester on January 17, 2019. She was also given a restraining order.

