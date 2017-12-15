HM Courts Service: Results list for December 7 to 12, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 7 to 12, 2017.

Artur Sousa, 44, of Hay Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify Chichester District Council of a change of circumstances, namely increased earnings, affecting Housing Benefit between December 8, 2014, and July 10, 2016. He must pay £60 victim surcharge, £500 costs.

Krisztina Meszaros, 34, of Maple Parade, Walberton, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting using a colour television without a licence on September 4, 2010.

Kieran Findlay, 23, of Garden Crescent, Barnham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am, and must carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Barnham in July 16, 2017; damaging a Sussex Police patrol vehicle in Barnham in July 16, 2017; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, religiously aggravated, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Barnham in July 16, 2017; and admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Barnham in July 16, 2017. He must pay a total of £150 compensation, £350 costs.

Conrad Yates, 31, of Elleslee House, St Paul’s Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Chichester on October 14, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Vasile Cociu, 25, of Sylvan Way, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting jointly attempting to steal a pedal cycle in Chichester on November 23, 2017; jointly attempting to steal an electric scooter worth £1,000 in Chichester on November 23, 2017; jointly causing £150 damage to an electric scooter in Chichester on November 23, 2017; and jointly attempting to steal four cans of lager from Iceland, Chichester, on November 23, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs, £75 compensation.

Oliver Woodward, 20, of Clay Lane, Cootham, was fined £147 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the B2133 Wisborough Green on July 22, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.