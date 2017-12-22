HM Courts Service: Results list for December 12 to 20, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 12 to 20, 2017.

Lee Redman, 32, of Sawyers Close, Burgess Hill, was fined £462 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Bunn Leisure, Paddock Lane, Selsey, on November 25, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Tibor Lanyi, 31, of St Richard’s Road, Westergate, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing four pictures worth £12.96 from Debra charity shop, Bognor Regis, on November 25, 2017. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £50 fine for stealing a bottle of Lambrini worth £3.69 from Central Convenience Stores, Eastergate, on January 24, 2016.

Vladislav Bil, 32, of Fitzleet House, Queensway, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on December 1, 2017.

Darren Harle, 29, of Churchmead Close, Lavant, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 5g of cannabis in Chichester on November 15, 2017. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting dishonestly assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a driving licence, in Chichester on November 15, 2017.

Victoria Langley, 37, of Northfield, Selsey, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting carrying a Stanley knife without good reason in Portfield Way, Chichester, on August 25, 2017.

Sian Belcher, 23, of The Bridgeway, Selsey, was fined £175 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Chichester Road, Selsey, on July 23, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Warren Sitton, 46, of Lynton Road, Petersfield, was jailed for ten weeks and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting assault by beating, a sustained and repeated attack using a jack as a weapon, in Chichester on November 16, 2017. He was jailed for two weeks, to run concurrently, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on August 1, 2017. He was also given a restraining order. He admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on November 6, 2017, no separate penalty. He admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Dean Smith, 22, of Nine Mile Ride, Wokingham, was fined £114 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £80 costs, after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Tangmere on April 14, 2017. He was fined £114 after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Tangmere on April 14, 2017. His driving record was endorsed, no totting disqualification due to exceptional circumstances.