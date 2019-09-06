HM Courts Service: Results list for August 30 to September 5, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 30 to September 5, 2019.

Robert Bijster, 77, of West Stoke Road, Chichester, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (137mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Hunters Race, Chichester, on May 23, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Court news

Valerie Cannon, 59, of Bridgefield Close, Midhurst, was fined £213 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Chichester Road, Sidlesham, on April 23, 2019. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Thomas Mays, 26, of Hawthorn Way, Basingstoke, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (54ug/l cocaine) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on March 23, 2019. He also admitted drug-driving (783ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on March 23, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Billy Sullivan, 41, of Navigation Drive, Yapton, was fined £330 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on September 14, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Brian Mitchell, 50, of Merrion Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting three charges of assault by beating in Bognor Regis, on December 28, 2018, between February 26 and 27, 2019, and on July 27, 2019. He was fined £108 and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on December 28, 2018. He was also given a restraining order.

Scott Forbes, 30, of Nyton Road, Westergate, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on July 23 and 30, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional three days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for June 28 to July 4, 2019

Brett Jenkins, 56, of Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £420 and must pay £42 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Haven Road, Rudgwick, on November 12, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Grant Fraser, 30, of St Andrew’s Close, Ferring, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting attempting to steal two pots of Olay face cream worth £25 at Lloyds Pharmacy, Arundel, on January 22, 2019. He must pay £50 compensation and was given a restraining order after admitting assault by beating in Arundel on January 22, 2019.

Glenn McGregor, 37, of Hunston Road, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £21 victim surcharge after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on August 8, 2019.

Marek Szeligowski, 30, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £200 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on August 19, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Martin Latter, 47, of Grove Road, Chichester, was fined £125 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on February 6, 2019.

Kristian Neglia, 45, of St Anne’s Court, The Wharf, Midhurst, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (126mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Street, Midhurst, on April 25, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Lee Grainger, 42, of Lennox Road, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on May 20, 2019. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £150 costs.