HM Courts Service: Results list for August 30 to September 5, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 30 to September 5, 2018.

Michael O’Brien, 36, of Highfield Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £768 and must pay £76 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Worms Lane, Middleton-on-Sea, on August 17, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Colin Page, 58, of Mill Road, Emsworth, was discharged conditionally for eight months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Emsworth on August 17, 2018; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Emsworth on August 17, 2018.

Jasmine Perring, 22, of Wood Street, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Littlehampton on August 15, 2018.

Deborah Nicolls, 54, of The Street, Bury, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Littlehampton on October 4, 2017.

Jake Braine, 23, of St George’s Gardens, Aldwick, was fined £150 after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour which was racially aggravated and likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on May 18, 2018. He was fined £50 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty. He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having a blade, namely a kitchen knife, without good reason in Exton Road, Chichester, on June 9, 2018. He must also pay £115 victim surcharge.

Charlene Garner, 29, of Westergate Street, Westergate, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting possessing a weapon, namely pepper spray, in Bognor Regis on December 23, 2017. She was given a four-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on December 23, 2017. She was also given a restraining order. She was given a two-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting a second charge of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on December 23, 2017. She was given a one-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting sending Facebook messages conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Bognor Regis on December 21, 2017. She must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Alex Norgett, 28, of Stoneage Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stalking amounting to harassment in Bognor Regis between March 1 and 22, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Norbert Adam, 34, of Ballards Lane, Finchley, was fined £842 and must pay £84 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hotham Park Road, Bognor Regis, on August 18, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Dickenson, 27, of Baffins Lane, Chichester, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting an act of outraging public decency, showing his buttocks to members of the public on more than one occasion, in Chichester on August 18, 2018.

Owen Ellis, 18, of Greynville Close, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £11.89 compensation after admitting stealing food worth £11.89 from The Co-op, Bognor Regis, on August 15, 2018.

Ian Lovegrove, 21, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on August 17, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Marcin Pasternak, 44, of Pendleton Place, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (99mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, on August 17, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 48 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Valentin Vachev, 36, of West Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Chichester on August 18, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Stuart Butler, 45, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, was jailed for six weeks after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress at Barnham Railway Station, Eastergate, on March 31, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge. He was given three six-week concurrent prison sentences after admitting three further charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress at Barnham Railway Station, Eastergate, on April 7, May 11, and May 15, 2018.

Steven Hilliard, 37, of Orchard Close, London, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on August 18, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jake Keet, 21, of Osborne Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting harassment by sending numerous Facebook messages, knowing no contact was wanted, in Bognor Regis between July 24, 2018, and August 3, 2018. He was fined £50 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on August 7, 2018. He was also given a restraining order.

Daniel Merritt, 21, of Mead Way, Midhurst, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving a motorcycle without wearing protective headgear in North Street, Midhurst, on August 18, 2018. He was fined £50 after admitting driving without the correct licence in North Street, Midhurst, on August 18, 2018. He was fined £100 after admitting failing to stop when required by a police costable in in North Street, Midhurst, on August 18, 2018. He was fined £300 and disqualfied from driving for 20 months after admitting drink-driving (70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in North Street, Midhurst, on August 18, 2018.

Daniel Sieranski, 26, of Festival Court, Somerstown, Chichester, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Osprey Gardens, Bognor Regis, on August 18, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Jake Braine, 23, of St George’s Gardens, Aldwick, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing a Helping Hearts charity box filled with loose change in South Street, Chichester, on July 14, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

