HM Courts Service: Results list for August 17 to 23, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 17 to 23, 2018.

Alastair Gorton, of Surrey Street, Arundel, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit the A23 Purley Way, Croydon, on July 8, 2017. He was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on August 4, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with a total of 11 points.

Michelle Bradbury, 45, of Corbishley Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in a public place in Bognor Regis on August 2, 2018. She must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Bognor Regis on August 2, 2018.

Edward Keet, 43, of Stane Street, North Heath, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Rock Road, Storrington, on August 2, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

David Lambert, 68, of Canada Road, Arundel, was fined £65 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A281 Long Hill, Lower Beeding, on November 4, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Patrick Welch, 44, of Hastings Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by police in Penrith on September 27, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Paul Jones, of Copper Beech Drive, Farlington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment in Chichester by sending a number of text messages and making phone calls between June 12 and 14, 2018. He was given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Cherrill Betton, 69, of The Street, Nutbourne, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Pulborough, on November 3, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

