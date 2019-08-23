HM Courts Service: Results list for August 15 to 22, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 15 to 22, 2019.

Buster Beavis, 24, of Shamrock Close, Chichester, was fined £260 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.1ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Chichester on April 20, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Court news

Lee Grainger, 42, of Lennox Road, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Lennox Road, Chichester, on July 29, 2019.

John Warner, 80, of Wallace Court, Wallace Avenue, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A286, Haslemere Road in Fernhurst. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gillian Downey, 65, of Greensland Place, Farncombe, was fined £200 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (117mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Pulborough on August 3, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Thomas Miller, 28, of Kings Court, Beach Green, Shoreham Beach, was fined £443 and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating at Goodwood on August 2, 2019. He was fined £100 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Goodwood on August 2, 2019. He also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Selhurstpark Road, Goodwood, on August 2, 2019, no separate penalty.

Sian Payne, 24, of Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton, was fined £276 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on August 6, 2019. She was fined £276 after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on August 6, 2019. She was also fined £276 after admitting driving without insurance and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Christopher Reid-Wentworth, 25, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £138 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on August 5, 2019.

Kelsey Cole, 27, of The Fairway, Midhurst, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay a total of £300 compensation, £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, at The Lawns Polo Ground, Midhurst, on July 21, 2019.

Aaron Foden, 36, of Millfield Close, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in West Street, Chichester, on August 5, 2019.

Dusan Pecha, 34, of Navigation Drive, Yapton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting driving while disqualified in Navigation Drive, Yapton, on June 4, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving a vehicle with six passengers, causing a danger of injury, no separate penalties.

Daniel Fuller, 25, of Kimbridge Park, East Wittering, was fined £350 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in East Wittering on February 23, 2019. He was fined £256 after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in East Wittering on February 23, 2019. He was fined £127 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in East Wittering on February 23, 2019.

Spencer Pierce, 25, of Warwick Place, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, after admitting drink-driving (111mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Summerley Lane, Bognor Regis, on July 8, 2019. He must pay £375 compensation after admitting damaging a wall in Bognor Regis on July 8, 2019. He also admitted failing to stop when required by a police constable in Summerley Lane, Bognor Regis, on July 8, 2019, no separate penalty. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 48 months. He also admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a community order for breaching a non-molestation order by sending abusive and threatening text messages in Bognor Regis on January 11, 2019; and threatening to smash windows in Bognor Regis on January 11, 2019.

Alexander Neville, 26, of Kingsway, Selsey, was fined £519 and must pay £430 compensation, £51 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing £400 damage to a vehicle in Fontwell on January 1, 2019.

Martin Skinner, 41, of Greville House, Kinnerton Street, London, was disqualified from driving for 32 months and must pay £12,000 costs, £115 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required in Guildford on August 24, 2019, no separate penalty. He also admitted driving a Porsche in Guildford Road, Rudgwick, without due care and attention on August 24, 2019, and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 21, 2019, no separate penalties.