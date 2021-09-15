Here’s why police were called to Collyer Avenue in Bognor Regis this morning
Armed police and ambulance units were called to Collyer Avenue at 6am this morning (September 15) following reports of a man in possession of a firearm.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 2:47 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:18 pm
Police officers attended the incident and closed nearby roads for the safety of the public.
A spokesperson told how officers carried out multiple enquiries and made sure everyone at the address was safe and well, with no firearms present. Armed police were stood down at 7.30am and other units left shortly after.