Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area

New Barn Lane, Bognor Regis – Overnight between December 16 and 17, an office on a business park was broken into, a messy search of the offices took place and several tools were stolen. Serial 0267 – 17/12/21.

High Street, Bognor Regis – Overnight between December 16 and 17, a shop was broken into and several tools were stolen from within. Serial 0294 – 17/12/21.

Wedgewood Road, Bognor Regis – On the morning December 19, a house was broken into and the suspect was detained by an officer. Police were called and the suspect was arrested. Serial 0318 – 19/12/21.

The latest crime round-up from the police. Photo: Neil Cooper

North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of December 18, a vehicle was entered whilst parked on a drive. Nothing reported stolen and a small amount of damage caused to the window in order to gain access to the vehicle. Serial 0963 – 18/12/21.

Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis – Overnight between December 18 and 19, a black box was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0987 – 19/12/21.

Norfolk Street, Bognor Regis – Overnight between December 17 and 18, an offside wing mirror was smashed off a vehicle. Serial 0834 – 18/12/21.

Larch Close, Bognor Regis – During the early hours of December 19, a group of teenagers were seen throwing a brick at a property, causing damage to the building. Serial 0106 – 19/12/21.

Ford Lane, Arundel – Overnight between December 15 and 16, a container office was broken into and a spinning laser was stolen. Serial 0269 – 16/12/21.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please contact the police online, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.