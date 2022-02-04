Have you seen this missing Chichester man?
Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who went missing from Chichester yesterday.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 3:35 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th February 2022, 3:36 pm
Haleemdeen Mohamed, 33, was last seen in Chichester at around 10am yesterday (February 3).
Police have asked to speak to anyone who knows his whereabouts, since they are concerned for his welfare.
He also has links to London and Crawley.
Mohamed is 5’1”, slim build with long black hair and a black beard. He was last seen a red top under a grey coat, black trousers with grey shoes.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting 526 of 03/02.