Growing concern for vulnerable missing Bosham man

Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a ‘distressed and vulnerable’ man missing from Bosham.

Paul Wilkins, 51, from M’tongue Avenue, Bosham, was last seen at an address in Bracklesham at around 9.30pm on Saturday, January 13, police said.

“He is thought to be in a distressed and vulnerable condition and may have travelled by car into neighbouring counties,” a Sussex Police spokesman said.

Paul is described by police as white, 6ft 4in, of medium build, with greying dark brown hair.

He has clear-framed glasses and when last seen was wearing a grey zip-up top and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Mr Wilkins or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 527 of 14/01.