Fundraising progress for historic Barnham church hit by crime

Valiant residents outraged by repeated break ins at their historic church have made progress in their fundraising drive.

St Mary’s Church in Barnham has been hit again and again by thieves this year, with four break ins in just four weeks.

Father Martin Powell, rector of the parish, said: “There is a sense of outrage that this has happened to this holy place, but we pray for all those who feel they have no choice but to commit such crimes.”

Parts of the church date back to the 12th century.

Last month the community decided to come to their beloved church’s aid.

They set up an online fundraising page with a target of £5,000.

It is hoped this money will cover damage repairs and also allow investment in tighter security.

An amazing £1,215 had been raised so far.

The online fundraising says: “St Mary’s has been at the heart of our village for 1000 years – please help us ensure it remains open as a safe and welcoming place.”

To donate to the cause, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/steven-maple.