‘Fresh information’ sparks new Bishop Bell investigation

The Church of England has announced that it has received ‘fresh information concerning Bishop Bell’ and is now in the process of launching a new investigation.

A statement on the Church website today (Wednesday, January 31), states: “The Church of England’s National Safeguarding Team has received fresh information concerning Bishop George Bell.

“Sussex Police have been informed and we will work corroboratively with them.”

The Church said the new information had been received following the publication of the Carlile Review, which looked into the Church’s handling of an allegation of sexual abuse by a woman when she was a child while the late George Bell was bishop between 1929 to 1958.

The woman, known as ‘Carol’, received compensation and an apology from the Church, as well as an apology from current Bishop of Chichester Martin Warner in September 2015.

The Church statement adds: “This new information was received following the publication of the Carlile Review, and is now being considered through the Core Group and in accordance with Lord Carlile’s recommendations.

“The Core Group is now in the process of commissioning an independent investigation in respect of these latest developments.

“As this is a confidential matter we will not be able to say any more about this until inquiries have concluded.”