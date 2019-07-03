Four arrested in Bognor on suspicion of failing to appear at court

Police arrested a number of people in Bognor last night, including four people for outstanding fail to appear at court warrants, according to Arun Police.

Officers also arrested four other people on suspicion of offences including supplying Class A drugs, theft of pedal cycles, and possession of class A drugs, Arun Police confirmed in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, police arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences and theft in Bognor following a short foot chase, police said.

Officers patrolling Hotham Park also arrested a man on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, according to police.

