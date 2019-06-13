Former Christ’s Hospital teacher jailed for sex assaults against children

A ‘predatory’ former Christ’s Hospital teacher who preyed on young victims has been convicted of more sexual offences.

Police said Gary Dobbie, who was also chaplain at the independent school near Horsham, has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assaults against a boy more than 20 years ago.

The 67-year-old was convicted of 15 other historical sex offences against other youngsters last June.

Police said Dobbie, now of Rue De La Piale, in France, was found guilty of the most recent charges on May 3 following a nine-day trial at Hove Crown Court.

He was sentenced yesterday (June 12) to 12 years in prison and will be a registered sex offender for life.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Wilde of the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit said: “Dobbie preyed on the vulnerabilities of his victims for his own sexual gratification.

“This has been a very complex and sensitive investigation in which the victims of Dobbie showed real courage to speak up and report both to Christ’s Hospital School and the police.’’

She said that all the offending in the case was historic and did not involve current staff or pupils at the school.

“We have had the fullest co-operation from the school throughout this investigation and they have supported us in providing all the information we requested, which helped us to contact these victims and witnesses.

“Anyone who is the victim of sexual abuse, now or in the past, can contact us at any time, online or by calling 101 and can arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Dobbie’s predatory and calculated actions represent a shocking abuse, and he will now have time to reflect on the devastating impact he had on children’s lives.’’

The spokesman added that the ‘awful case’ added to a number of convictions of child abuse by some former teachers at Christ’s Hospital School.

‘’We hope all those affected are receiving the support they need to recover from their horrific ordeals,” the spokesman said.