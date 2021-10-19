The Ministry of Justice has applied to build two two-storey blocks at the Ford Road prison along with an extension to the car park to add 80 spaces, storage facilities and an office, all within the existing perimeter fence.

The application by Cushman and Wakefield, on behalf of the MoJ, said the site was originally part of RAF Ford and has also been the Royal Naval Air Station Ford.

HMP Ford opened in 1961 utilising the former military buildings, some of which are still in use today.

Ford Prison could house 120 more inmates

The new accommodation blocks would be next to the existing house block on the part of the prison east of Ford Road.

One block would be on the site of a current house block which is the subject of another future planning application for demolition.

Also part of the application is a personal property store for staff next to the staff car park on the east side.

A dry goods store would be built next to the kitchen block and a new office on the west side.

Where the new buildings would be at Ford Prison

The car park extension would also be on the west side next to the prison workshops.

The statement said the prison population nationally is forecast to increase over the next 10 years reaching ‘unprecedented levels by the end of the decade’.

The MoJ is looking to deliver 18,000 additional prison places and Ford was identified as requiring additional accommodation.