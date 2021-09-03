Fire crews and police called to potentially deliberate fire in Felpham.
Police units and a fire crew from the Bognor Regis fire station were mobilised yesterday (September 2) to an incident in Pennyfields, Felpham
Sussex Police officers attended the incident at around 6.30pm yesterday, responding to a report of a group of teenagers tresspasing at a primary school in Pennyfields, Bognor Regis.
The officers discovered thick smoke coming from a wooded area on the school grounds but could not locate the teenagers despite searching the area with a dog unit.
A fire crew from West Sussex Fire and Rescue arrived at 6.59pm and used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, afterwards judging it to have been started deliberately.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the fire had destroyed camping equipment owned by the school and an investigation has been launched.
“Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help our enquiries can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1115 of 02/09,” they said.