An elderly man has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical episode behind the wheel in Bognor, causing him to crash into a wall, police have confirmed.

Police said they received reports of a car colliding with a wall in First Avenue, Bognor Regis, at 10.20am this morning (Wednesday).

A police spokesman added: "The driver, a man in his late 80s, was taken to hospital after he was believed to have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel."