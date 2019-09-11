Elderly couple lose £400 to Pagham 'rogue traders'

An elderly couple from Pagham have lost £400 to 'rogue traders' who failed to complete work at their home, police have said.

Police are appealing for information after the incident which took place in Nyetimber Lane, Pagham on Thursday (September 5).

Police stock image

The men were said to be aged between 20 and 30 years and driving a white flatbed vehicle.

Issuing a warning to residents on social media, an Arun Police spokesman said: "On Thursday 5th September we received a report of two rogue traders that targeted an elderly couple in Nyetimber Lane, #Pagham during daytime hours. This sadly resulted in them losing £400 for little/or no work carried out for hedge trimming.

"The suspect men were said to be driving a white tipper style/flatbed vehicle and are described as being aged between 20-30 years. If you have any information that may assist us with our enquires please call 101 and quote serial 1393.

"Remember – NEVER deal with cold calling doorstep traders. Please report doorstep criminals by calling 101, however if you feel threatened and in an emergency always call 999.

Please click on link below for advice on how to deal with annoying phone calls or unwanted visits:- http://socsi.in/g6FrG"