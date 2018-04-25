Efit released after Bognor teenager robbed by men with knife

Police have released an Efit impression of a man following a knifepoint robbery.

Shortly after 10pm on Saturday, April 14, a teenager was approached by two men in Steyne Street in Bognor.

They threatened him with a knife and stole his mobile phone and keys, police said.

The 19-year-old local man was unhurt in the incident.

The man with the knife was described as slim, in his early twenties, with a trimmed full beard, black hair that was grown out on top and pushed forward with no hair products in.

He was wearing a grey zip up hoodie with a black top underneath, grey tracksuit bottoms and had a silver chain around his neck.

The other suspect was white, bigger in build than the first man, in his mid-twenties, wearing a blue baseball cap that had a grey tick on it, a white scarf covering his face from below his eyes and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Laura Webb said; “If you think you recognise the man from the Efit or if you have any other information about what happened please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1289 of 14/04.”