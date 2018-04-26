Early birthday present for Boxgrove cannabis grower

A Chichester man has been fined for growing cannabis in Ford last year.

Philip Divers, who turned 27 today, was ordered to pay £1,356 after pleading guilty.

Divers, of St Marys Road in Boxgrove, appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of producing a Class B drug (cannabis) and was fined £1,160 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £111 and prosecution costs of £85.

According to the court lists, the crime took place in June last year.

The Crown Prosecution service confirmed the result of the hearing yesterday.