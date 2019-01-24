Drunk driver collided with pedestrian whilst reverse parking in Bognor

A Bognor man who collided with a pedestrian whilst driving over the legal alcohol limit has been given a suspended 12-week jail sentence, according to Sussex Police.

Police said gas board employee Mark Reynierse, 43, of Hatherleigh Close, Bognor Regis, was arrested in Station Road on December 8 and charged with driving with 132mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

Police

A police spokesman added: "The defendant stated he had consumed at least three double vodka and cokes at home during the afternoon, before he decided to drive to Dominos in Station Road to collect pizza around 4pm.

"As he attempted to reverse park his white Fiat Doblo, he hit a pedestrian, who fell to the floor and sustained back and hip injuries."

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 28, Reynierse was disqualified from driving for 36 months and sentenced to 12 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months, according to police.

The spokesman added: "He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge."

This conviction is among 39 made so far following Surrey and Sussex Police's drink and drug-driving 'Christmas crackdown campaign'.

The total also included a child carer, from Bognor, who police said was disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Police said Annabel Walker, 28, a child carer, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis, was arrested in Monterey Gardens on December 8 and charged with driving with 119mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

A police spokesman added: "At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 28 December, she was disqualified from driving for 28 months. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge."

Leanne Perkins, 31, a banker, of Timberleys, Littlehampton, was arrested in Charles Purley Way, Bognor Regis, on December 9 and charged with driving with 44mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, according to police.

Police said she appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 28, where she was disqualified from driving for 12 months and also ordered to pay a £249 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Meanwhile, police said Tomasz Bonislawski, 39, a forklift driver, of George IV Walk, Bognor Regis, was arrested in Wick Street, Littlehampton, on December 15 and charged with driving with 91mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The spokesman added: "At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 4, he was disqualified from driving for 23 months. He was also ordered to pay a £380 fine, £85 costs and a £38 victim surcharge."

Sussex Police said a total of 240 arrests were made in the county during its campaign, which ran from December 1, 2018 to January 1, 2019.

The spokesman said: "Of these, 57 have so far been convicted. A further 36 have been charged to attend court, and the remaining have either been released under investigation pending further enquiries or released without charge.

"Details of people convicted as part of the campaign will be published on our website.

"If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following; a minimum 12 month ban; an unlimited fine; a possible prison sentence; a criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; an increase in your car insurance; trouble travelling to countries such as the USA."

Police said people in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online," the spokesman continued.

"If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999."